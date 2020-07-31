COVID-19: Weighing the impact on global shipping & trade

Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty say the shipping industry has largely proved resilient to the coronavirus outbreak, as the industry is responsible for transporting as much as 90 per cent of global trade. However, shipping incidents in 2019 were up 5 per cent, while 90 per cent of kidnappings reported at sea in 2019 were in the Gulf of Guinea off the West African coast. Captain Rahul Khanna, AGCS Global Head of Marine Risks joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how the global shipping industry is bracing up to the pandemic….