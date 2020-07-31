VodacomDurbanJuly: Highlight Special of the Durban’s Virtual July Experience

Held behind closed doors for the first time in 124 years, eThekwini Municipality launched the Durban’s Virtual July Experience on the 10th of July. The event aimed at bringing the Durban July to audiences online. Two weeks since the launch of the Durban July virtual experience, CNBC Africa caught up with the eThekwini Municipality at Max’s Lifestyle centre in Umlazi, to get an update of this virtual experience and the impact it has on the township economy….