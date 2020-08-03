Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income outlook for August

As trading at Nigeria’s financial markets for the month of August kicks off, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa to highlight those trends that are likely to impact activities at the fixed income and Forex market this month….


