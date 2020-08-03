Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income outlook for August

As trading at Nigeria’s financial markets for the month of August kicks off, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa to highlight those trends that are likely to impact activities at the fixed income and Forex market this month….
Partner Content
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
There may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, WHO warns
Reuters -
“There are many vaccines under trial, a couple in the final stage of clinical trials - and there is hope. It does not mean that we will have the vaccine, but at least the speed with which we reached the level we reached now is unprecedented,” he said.
Coronavirus
Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
Reuters -
“Antibodies can block infectivity. That is a fact,” Regeneron Pharmaceuticals executive Christos Kyratsous told Reuters.
Videos
MTN Nigeria posts strong first-half growth despite tough market
MTN Nigeria says they managed to maintain double-digit service revenue growth of 12.6 per cent for the first half of the year despite the challenging environment witnessed in the second quarter. However, the communications services provider witnessed a 4.7 per cent decline in its half-year post-tax profits. MTN Nigeria CFO, Modupe Kadri joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Videos
Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income outlook for August
As trading at Nigeria’s financial markets for the month of August kicks off, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa to highlight those trends that are likely to impact activities at the fixed income and Forex market this month....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -