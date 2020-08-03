COVID-19: EAC countries resume commercial flights

East Africa Community member states, Rwanda and Kenya on the 1st of this month opened up their airspaces to commercial flights after more than four months of lock-downs. So what kind of impact will this have on the struggling aviation sector? Derek Nseko, Aviation Industry Expert and Managing Director iFly Aviation spoke to CNBC Africa for more.


