Gautrain: Why Social & Economic Development Matters

As the race for the top job at the World Trade Organisation heats up, Nigeria’s candidate for the position says part of her vision is to build a trade institution where there is greater trust among its members. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala further notes that at this critical time the WTO is needed to ensure that trade and global markets remain open. She joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa and Kenneth Igbomor to share her plans for global trade....