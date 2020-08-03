Gautrain: Why Social & Economic Development Matters

Social and economic development matters for Gautrain. The Gautrain Management Agency has made numerous achievements in job creation, poverty alleviation and skills development. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to the Acting Chief Operating Officer of GMA, Tshepo Kgobe….
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala shares her vision for global trade
As the race for the top job at the World Trade Organisation heats up, Nigeria’s candidate for the position says part of her vision is to build a trade institution where there is greater trust among its members. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala further notes that at this critical time the WTO is needed to ensure that trade and global markets remain open. She joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa and Kenneth Igbomor to share her plans for global trade....
Zimbabwean govt. continues crackdown on activists amid reports of torture
Silence descended on the streets of Bulawayo and central Harare in Zimbabwe on Friday, where businesses shut down. This is as Security Forces were deployed to prevent anti-government and anti-corruption protests, by opposition parties. A number of high-profile figures were arrested over the weekend. Dumisani Muleya, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation
Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments....
