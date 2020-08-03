How SA’s automotive sector is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

Demand uncertainty in equipment manufacturers and aftermarket environments is causing a devastating impact on the automotive sector, amid COVID-19. With a reported survey indicating revenue shortfalls along the value chain, what does the future of South Africa’s automotive sector look like? CNBC Africa spoke to Lance Schultz, Chief Executive Officer at Gauteng, Automotive Industry Development Centre, to find out if there is any moderation to the sector’s plans….
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation
Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments....
VW South Africa boss Schaefer takes over at Skoda in shake-up
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto named VW’s South Africa boss Thomas Schaefer as its new chairman on Monday as...
Shoprite lifted by sales jump and potential Nigeria exit
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings could become the latest South African retailer to retreat from other African markets after it said on...
Here’s how renewable energy could help African economies recover post-COVID-19
Like the rest of the world, Africa was severely affected by the spread of COVID-19 with an estimated 5 to 29 million people being reduced back to live below the poverty line. CNBC Africa spoke to Dan Klinck, CEO of East African Power to discuss how renewable energy could help African Governments in the efforts to build back better post-COVID-19.
