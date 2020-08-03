The severe economic recession together with the COVID-19 pandemic brought infrastructure to its knees. With the announcement of an additional R4 billion injection to strengthen the Gauteng Budget, how will MEC Motara allocate the funds? She spoke to CNBC Africa for more….
MEC Motara on how to revive Gauteng’s infrastructure industry hit hard by COVID-19
