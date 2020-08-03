Seplat’s new CEO talks growth plans & half-year earnings

It’s a change of baton at Seplat, as the dual-listed oil and gas company on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange gets a new CEO. Seplat Petroleum reported a 34 per cent decline in half-year revenue which the company says reflects the contribution of ELAND which was acquired at the end of 2019. Roger Brown, new CEO of Seplat joins CNBC Africa to discuss his plans for the company going forward.