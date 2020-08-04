COVID-19: How to ensure a sustainable recovery for African cities

A group of 96 cities around the world known as the C4o cities have released an agenda where they outline some steps which they hope will deliver an equitable and sustainable recovery from the covid-19 pandemic and end fossil fuel subsidies. Hastings Chikoko, Regional Director for Africa at the C40 Cities Climate Leadership joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss this agenda….


