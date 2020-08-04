DataBank’s economic outlook for Ghana

Ghana’s external accounts have exhibited immunity to the COVID-19 pandemic strains, but its domestic conditions have weakened. That’s according to Databank Group. This comes as the Bank of Ghana disclosed that it’s Composite Index of Economic Activity contracted by 10.6 per cent in May. The Index had fallen to a negative growth of 2.2 per cent in March for the first time since 2016. Joining CNBC Africa explore the peculiarities of Ghana’s macro-economy as it moves to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 is Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at DataBank Group.