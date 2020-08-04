How does gold stack up to Nigeria’s fixed income investments?

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

With a 30 per cent price gain in gold this year, we find out how investing in this precious metal stacks up when compared to investing in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets. Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Shoprite considers divesting from Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
South African retail giant, Shoprite, says it is considering divesting its Nigerian portfolio following an approach by potential investors. The announcement was welcomed by some investors, which saw Shoprite’s shares rise by 11.4 per cent, the highest in nearly two months. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How does gold stack up to Nigeria’s fixed income investments?

CNBC Africa -
With a 30 per cent price gain in gold this year, we find out how investing in this precious metal stacks up when compared to investing in Nigeria's fixed income and FX markets. Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Tech giants report strong earnings

CNBC Africa -
The big four tech giants, worth nearly $5 trillion reported earnings last week defying the worst economic downturns on record. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the numbers is Henry Biddlecombe, Analyst at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Videos

Human trial for COVID-19 vaccine launched by Johnson & Johnson

CNBC Africa -
Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that a human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has begun in the United States and Belgium after positive results were seen in its study with monkeys.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved