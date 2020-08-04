With a 30 per cent price gain in gold this year, we find out how investing in this precious metal stacks up when compared to investing in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets. Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….
Partner Content
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Trending Now
Videos
Shoprite considers divesting from Nigeria
South African retail giant, Shoprite, says it is considering divesting its Nigerian portfolio following an approach by potential investors. The announcement was welcomed by some investors, which saw Shoprite’s shares rise by 11.4 per cent, the highest in nearly two months. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How does gold stack up to Nigeria’s fixed income investments?
With a 30 per cent price gain in gold this year, we find out how investing in this precious metal stacks up when compared to investing in Nigeria's fixed income and FX markets. Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Tech giants report strong earnings
The big four tech giants, worth nearly $5 trillion reported earnings last week defying the worst economic downturns on record. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the numbers is Henry Biddlecombe, Analyst at Anchor Capital.
Videos
Human trial for COVID-19 vaccine launched by Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that a human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has begun in the United States and Belgium after positive results were seen in its study with monkeys.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -