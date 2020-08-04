How to fix Nigeria’s supply chain challenges

The news of Shoprite’s planned divestment from Nigeria has reignited conversations about the state of Nigeria’s business environment. When South African retailer, Woolworths, announced its exit from Nigeria, the company emphasised duties, high rental costs, and supply chain challenges in Nigeria as major reasons for its exit. Akintunde Sawyerr, Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
