Amid the global financial turmoil, savings and debt has been words murmured everyday as people try to sustain their finances. One important aspect of this is a retirement fund and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on their offering is Grant Locke, Head of OUTvest….
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
OUTvest on how to compare investment fees in your retirement plan
World Bank’s Albert Zeufack speaks on African governments’ policy responses to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the African continent at a time when many African countries were on track with economic expansion. A boost in intra-African trade was promised by the entry of the African Continental Free Trade Area in May 2019. Much of that growth potential was put on hold. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack policy responses by African governments we are joined by Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for the Africa Region at the World Bank....
Shoprite considers divesting from Nigeria
South African retail giant, Shoprite, says it is considering divesting its Nigerian portfolio following an approach by potential investors. The announcement was welcomed by some investors, which saw Shoprite’s shares rise by 11.4 per cent, the highest in nearly two months. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
How does gold stack up to Nigeria’s fixed income investments?
With a 30 per cent price gain in gold this year, we find out how investing in this precious metal stacks up when compared to investing in Nigeria's fixed income and FX markets. Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
