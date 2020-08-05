20200805_SamChidoka

Partner Content
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too...
Mining
South Africa’s diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is...
Videos
C&I Leasing CEO talks H1 earnings, outlines growth strategy
C and I Leasing reported a 69.1 per cent decline in its profit after- tax for the first half of the year. The Company’s Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Otike-Odibi joins CNBC Africa to delve into the facts behind the numbers.
