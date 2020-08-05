COVID-19: Finmin Rijkenberg outlines eSwatini’s economic recovery plan

The Kingdom of eSwatini has a little over 2000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and remains optimistic of its financial inclusion project that it hoped would sustain livelihoods and support youth entrepreneurs in the country, but has any of these plans had to change amid the global crisis and what has been the fiscal response of the government to the pandemic in the country? Joining CNBC Africa for more is the Finance Minister of eSwatini, Neal Rijkenberg….