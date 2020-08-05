Mpact has released its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The paper and plastics packaging business and recycler reported a fall of 1.4 per cent in revenue, as a result of electricity outages and COVID-19 regulations. Mpact CEO, Bruce Strong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Trending Now
East Africa
South Africa’s Shoprite to close another store in Kenya, 115 jobs to go
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings will lay off 115 staff and close another Kenyan store, less than a year after...
International News
Why Ford Is Betting Big On Its Bronco Revival
CNBC -
In 2020, amid a global pandemic, Ford finally launched its highly anticipated Bronco. First introduced in the mid 1960s, it had a tough, rugged image, and symbolized an adventurous lifestyle many Americans aspired to. It lasted about 3 decades, durin
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says
Reuters -
“We may well be over this peak sometime towards the end of August. But if we don’t insist on distancing and use of masks we actually can have a second surge,” he said.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-downs, load shedding weigh on Mpact’s H1 earnings
Mpact has released its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The paper and plastics packaging business and recycler reported a fall of 1.4 per cent in revenue, as a result of electricity outages and COVID-19 regulations. Mpact CEO, Bruce Strong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -