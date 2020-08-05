COVID-19: What will it cost to reopen schools in Uganda?

Uganda President Yoweri Musiveni has mentioned that the decision to reopen schools in the country will be made in September despite calls by the private schools that have asked for an earlier date citing economic hardships but how realistic is the idea to reopen? Media Proprietor and Stem Educationist, Arinaitwe Rugyendo joins CNBC Africa for more.


