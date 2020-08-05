Gold price breaks $2000 mark: How much higher could it go?

A bit of history has been made in the last 24 hours, as gold has it a record $2000 an ounce. As volatility rises in the markets, so does demand for the safe haven investment. So where is gold going now? Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.


