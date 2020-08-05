Growing Gauteng Together EP1: Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Driver of Growth in the Next Normal

In South Africa, the manufacturing sector accounts for 13 per cent of the GDP, and in Gauteng, it is the fourth largest sector, accounting for 14.5 per cent of the formal sector GDP output in the Province. However, the manufacturing sector has been in decline globally, and this has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters and the panel make the case for Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Driver of Growth in the Next Normal….