Traders say they expect the bearish sentiments in the bonds space to whittle down today as investors may look to cherry-pick bonds over the improved average yields. Ladi Bello, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the market activities so far this week….
Nigeria market watch: Investors expected to cherry-pick bonds on improved yields
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
