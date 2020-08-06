There’s a lot of noise out there about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but too often the discussion remains focused on the technology. According to Tertius Zitzke, the CEO 4Sight, the brutal truth is that the technology’s huge potential will never be realised, if it is not deployed in a way that incorporates the human dimension. He joins CNBC Africa for more….
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Coronavirus
10 countries account for 80% of Africa COVID-19 testing – Africa CDC
Reuters -
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ten countries account for 80% of the new coronavirus testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said...
Ethiopia earns over $60mn from electricity exports
Ethiopia’s electricity export ambitions continue to garner momentum as the country collected $66.4 million from the electricity it exported to neighbouring Sudan and Djibouti in the Ethiopian fiscal year that ended on July 7. What does this mean for the development of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the country? Zemedeh Negatu, Global Chairman Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
4Sight CEO on the quantum leap business must make after COVID-19
Francois Kanimba on the effectiveness of ECCAS reforms
In December 2019, members of the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS) agreed to reforms expected to make the institution more efficient and strengthen coordination among its 11 member states. Will these reforms bring the much needed change to the bloc? CNBC Africa spoke to Francois Kanimba, Commissioner at ECCAS for more.
