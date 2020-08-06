How technology can help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on education in Nigeria

The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more.