How technology can help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on education in Nigeria

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Job cuts announced by U.S. companies jump 54% in July: report

Reuters -
“The downturn is far from over, especially as COVID cases rise around the country,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray. “Consumers are buying fewer goods and services, businesses are closing, and bankruptcies are rising.”
Read more
Videos

Flour Mills FY profit nearly triples despite tough market

CNBC Africa -
Flour Mills of Nigeria says its profits nearly tripled for the financial year ending on the 31st of March. The company says its post-tax profits rose 184 per cent to 11.4 billion naira despite the prevailing economic headwinds and the difficult operating terrain at Apapa, Lagos. Flour Mills of Nigeria's Chief Financial Officer, Anders Kristiansson joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How technology can help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on education in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s consumer goods sector

CNBC Africa -
The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved