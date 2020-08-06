The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s consumer goods sector

The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more….
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Job cuts announced by U.S. companies jump 54% in July: report
Reuters -
“The downturn is far from over, especially as COVID cases rise around the country,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray. “Consumers are buying fewer goods and services, businesses are closing, and bankruptcies are rising.”
Videos
Flour Mills FY profit nearly triples despite tough market
Flour Mills of Nigeria says its profits nearly tripled for the financial year ending on the 31st of March. The company says its post-tax profits rose 184 per cent to 11.4 billion naira despite the prevailing economic headwinds and the difficult operating terrain at Apapa, Lagos. Flour Mills of Nigeria's Chief Financial Officer, Anders Kristiansson joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
How technology can help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on education in Nigeria
The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s consumer goods sector
The education system in Nigeria was not excluded from the COVID-19 related disruption to education space globally. Secondary Schools in Nigeria re-opened on the fourth of August to allow its senior graduating students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination which commences on the 14th of this month. The news has raised many questions owing to current realities. Jadesola Adedeji, CEO of Stem Mets Resources joins CNBC Africa for more....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -