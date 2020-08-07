Celebrating the legacy of Women’s Month with IDC’s Busi Mabuza

This weekend South Africa celebrates Women’s Day and CNBC Africa is joined by Busi Mabuza – she was right in the thick of the struggle when the state of emergency was declared in the 1980s. She was arrested and banned from all educational institutions, before she continued with her studies in the United States. She is now the Chairperson of the IDC, while also heading up the BRICS Business Council….


