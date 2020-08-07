Gautrain: MEC Mamabolo on achieving smart mobility & Gautrain’s public transport objectives

Why it matters to have a rail system such as Gautrain as the backbone of the public transport system in Gauteng. In this episode of Gautrain: Why It Matters, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo about public transport and Gautrain’s objectives….


