MedAccess CEO on achieving health outcomes in a pandemic

UK social finance company MedAccess is providing a guarantee of $50 million to enable UNICEF to secure essential medical products from suppliers to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO of MedAccess, Michael Anderson says the surging demand for COVID-19 healthcare supplies has led to supply shortages and sharp price rises. He joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to shed more light on this partnership and what they hope to achieve….
