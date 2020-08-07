Old Mutual, PPC & SeedCo remain suspended on the ZSE

Trading resumed on the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange this week after a month of being shut down. The Zimbabwean government suspended the stock exchange and mobile money payments in a bid to clamp down on alleged illegal activities. Although the bourse is operational, three stocks remain suspended, Old Mutual, PPC and SeedCo. Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
