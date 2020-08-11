Ameenah Gurib-Fakim on how the oil spill will impact the Mauritian economy

Mauritius is facing an ecological disaster, due to an oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship, carrying about 4 000 metric tons of oil. A state of environmental emergency was declared on Friday, as the ship is located near ecologically sensitive areas. The country relies heavily on tourism, and it has already been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to look at the aftermath is Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a Biodiversity Scientist, who also served as the 6th president of Mauritius.

