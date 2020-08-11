Ameenah Gurib-Fakim on how the oil spill will impact the Mauritian economy

Mauritius is facing an ecological disaster, due to an oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship, carrying about 4 000 metric tons of oil. A state of environmental emergency was declared on Friday, as the ship is located near ecologically sensitive areas. The country relies heavily on tourism, and it has already been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to look at the aftermath is Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a Biodiversity Scientist, who also served as the 6th president of Mauritius.
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -