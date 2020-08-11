BAP EP10: DBSA, ICLEI partner to address climate finance at local government level

In these desperate days of COVID-19 it is tempting for the world to take its eye off the bigger issues in the world. One of them is climate change and global warming that threatens our very existence. Addressing the topic of Climate Finance at Local Government Level, CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to Olympus Manthata, Head of Climate Finance, DBSA and Meggan Spires, Senior Manager for Climate Change, Energy & Resilience: ICLEI about their new partnership….