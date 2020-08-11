BNP Paribas on SA’s monetary response to the COVID-19 economic crisis

According to EAC Trade and Investment report, intra-EAC trade stood at $5.98 billion in 2018 however, with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, regional trade is expected to decline by 50 per cent this year. The re-opening of regional air transport services is expected to integrate the regional logistics value chains for increased exports of fresh produce, regional tourism and enable service providers to tap into the larger EAC market. Peter Mithuki, Executive Director and CEO of East African Business Council joins CNBC Africa to discuss what can be done to have a coordinated approach on the resumption of regional air services to spur intra-EAC trade.