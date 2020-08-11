Coke The Secret Formula Season 1 Highlights Special

We present a highlights show of Coke The Secret Formula season 1 – Take a journey through the initiatives that Coca-Cola are supporting across the African continent. From responsible recycling to providing routing for medicines with Project Last Mile and now combatting COVID-19, the Coca Cola Company proves that life is indeed worth living….
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Mining
S.African coal miner Exxaro warns HEPS could fall as much as 34%
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd expects a fall of between 18% and 34% in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), the...
DRC to suspend value added tax exemption for mining imports
In an effort to bolster the country's revenue, the Democratic Republic of Congo is suspending the value-added tax exemption on imports by mining companies. Congo, Africa’s top copper producer, had exempted mining companies from paying VAT on imports since 2016 to help them during a commodity price downturn. Yves Kabongo, Vice Chairman at Makutano Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.
EABC on how to streamline the resumption of air services in East Africa
According to EAC Trade and Investment report, intra-EAC trade stood at $5.98 billion in 2018 however, with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, regional trade is expected to decline by 50 per cent this year. The re-opening of regional air transport services is expected to integrate the regional logistics value chains for increased exports of fresh produce, regional tourism and enable service providers to tap into the larger EAC market. Peter Mithuki, Executive Director and CEO of East African Business Council joins CNBC Africa to discuss what can be done to have a coordinated approach on the resumption of regional air services to spur intra-EAC trade.
BNP Paribas on SA’s monetary response to the COVID-19 economic crisis
BNP Paribas South Africa expects that the velocity of money and its relationship to inflation in the South Africa economy should play an important role in guiding future monetary policy decisions. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.
