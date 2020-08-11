Nigeria’s national gas transportation network code now live

Earlier launched in February, Nigeria’s National Gas Transportation Network Code was activated on Monday and is now live. The network code is expected to provide guidelines for agreements between buyers and sellers as Nigeria seeks to unlock its gas potential. Justice Derefaka, Program Manager for the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme joins CNBC Africa to discuss the significance of this development.
