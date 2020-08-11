SA’s manufacturing production slides 16.3% y/y due COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations have had an extensive impact on economic activity. Stats SA reported that manufacturing production decreased by 16.3 per cent in June 2020, compared with June 2019. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa to give insight into the contributors, and the utilisation of manufacturing capacity in South Africa.
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -