SA’s manufacturing production slides 16.3% y/y due COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations have had an extensive impact on economic activity. Stats SA reported that manufacturing production decreased by 16.3 per cent in June 2020, compared with June 2019. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa to give insight into the contributors, and the utilisation of manufacturing capacity in South Africa.

