What the newly signed CAMA bill means for doing business in Nigeria

On the 8th of May 2017, Nigeria’s Senate President inaugurated a Technical Advisory Committee to review the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the act into law to replace the 30-year-old Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what this means for doing business in Nigeria is Tinuade Awe, Executive Director of the Regulation Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West African Tax Leader at PwC.