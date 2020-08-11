What the newly signed CAMA bill means for doing business in Nigeria

On the 8th of May 2017, Nigeria’s Senate President inaugurated a Technical Advisory Committee to review the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the act into law to replace the 30-year-old Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what this means for doing business in Nigeria is Tinuade Awe, Executive Director of the Regulation Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West African Tax Leader at PwC.
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -