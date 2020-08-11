WIPHOLD CEO on how increase female leadership in SA

This past weekend, South Africa celebrated Women’s Day, a day rich with history and remembrance of a struggle that continues to change the lives of generations. At CNBC Africa we are celebrating women who are business leaders and industry giants. We have a special guest joining us for this discussion but first let’s take a look back at the history. Louisa Mojela, Founder and Group CEO of WIPHOLD joins CNBC Africa for more.
