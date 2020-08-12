Biden’s running mate: How the Harris pick impacts the race for the Whitehouse

The political arena in the United States has certainly been one to watch, with the heated race to the third of November presidential election, and escalating tensions between the Trump administration and China. Brooks Spector, former American Diplomat & Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick joins CNBC Africa to give us insights into the road to the US 2020 elections.

