The political arena in the United States has certainly been one to watch, with the heated race to the third of November presidential election, and escalating tensions between the Trump administration and China. Brooks Spector, former American Diplomat & Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick joins CNBC Africa to give us insights into the road to the US 2020 elections.
Biden’s running mate: How the Harris pick impacts the race for the Whitehouse
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -