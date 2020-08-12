Coronavirus: How the pandemic is impacting Africa’s growth plans

The African Development Institute is the arm of the African Development Bank charged with the institution’s capacity development initiatives. In looking to stimulate policy dialogues that will inform policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic among regional member countries, the ADI set up the global community practice. Senior Director of the AfDB’s African Development Institute; Kevin Urama joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts Africa’s development trajectory and what policy options could help to mitigate the impact….
