COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted the DRC’s growth outlook

The Democratic Republic of Congo lifted the nationwide state of emergency that was declared in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, after seeing a slowdown in the number of new infections and deaths. The pandemic is expected to trigger an economic recession, projected at negative 2.2 per cent in 2020, stemming from weaker exports caused by the global economic downturn. Economic Analyst, Al Kitenge joins CNBC Africa for more.
