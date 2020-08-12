African economies are reeling from the effects of COVID-19 on businesses and the lack of funding is being felt across all sectors of healthcare, infrastructure and small and medium enterprises. In light of the economic crisis YPO Africa and Invest Africa have partnered together to start an investment drive into Africa, joining CNBC Africa for more is Riël Malan, YPO Africa COVID-19 Response Committee Chair and an Invest Africa Board Member.
COVID-19: YPO Africa, Invest Africa partner to spearhead investment into the continent
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
