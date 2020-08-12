Here’s how the Kenyan govt. is helping its youth weather the COVID-19 crisis

The Kenyan government has rolled out short term and long term interventions to cushion the vulnerable members of the society, and to also to renovate the country’s economy. CNBC Afica spoke to Youth Champion, Vincent Aketch, for more.
