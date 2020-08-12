How Africa’s youth can band together to tackle challenges amid COVID-19

Every year, on 12th of August, International Youth Day is celebrated globally to mark the paramount role of youth in the society, their strengths and their needs. This year under the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action” it was reiterated that creating a conducive environment and opportunities for young people is important to shape their future so as to become innovators and successful social entrepreneurs. Mark Bryan Schreiner, UNFPA representative in Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.