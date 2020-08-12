Nigeria’s PMI drops to 52.8 index points in July

| Updated:
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell slightly from 53.9 index points to 52.8 index points in July. That’s according to FBN Quest Merchant Bank. In its published PMI report for July, the bank also noted that the manufacturing index will soon start reflecting the impact of forex shortage. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….

