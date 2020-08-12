SME100Africa on the role SMEs in tackling Africa’s unemployment crisis

The United Nations says the economic impact of COVID-19 is set to make the job market more challenging. The UN notes that traditional job creation will not be enough and the private sector can play a vital role in developing countries. As the world marks the International Youth Day, Charles Odii, Founder of SME100Africa joins CNBC Africa to discuss the role of SMEs in tackling Africa’s job crisis.
