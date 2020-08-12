Somalia unveils ambitious reforms to lift economy

Somalia has seen her GDP grow by 2.8 and 2.9 per cent respectively in 2018 and 2019, with the country expected to grow by a further 3.2 per cent this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, what kind of reforms are being instilled to ensure economic stability? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Gamal Mohamed Hassan, Minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -