Somalia unveils ambitious reforms to lift economy

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Somalia has seen her GDP grow by 2.8 and 2.9 per cent respectively in 2018 and 2019, with the country expected to grow by a further 3.2 per cent this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, what kind of reforms are being instilled to ensure economic stability? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Gamal Mohamed Hassan, Minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved