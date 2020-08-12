Somalia unveils ambitious reforms to lift economy

Somalia has seen her GDP grow by 2.8 and 2.9 per cent respectively in 2018 and 2019, with the country expected to grow by a further 3.2 per cent this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, what kind of reforms are being instilled to ensure economic stability? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Gamal Mohamed Hassan, Minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development for more.