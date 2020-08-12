It’s not all doom and gloom for economic prospects during COVID-19, this is according to UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Economist, Paul Donovan who notes that 85 per cent of salaries in Europe and the U.S have remained unchanged in the last quarter which leaves room for optimism in buying power. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why this economist believes it’s not all gloom and doom for the global economic outlook
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -