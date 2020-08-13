Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP09 hosts Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi is a Lagos-based fashion designer considered to be one of Nigeria’s leading couturiers. Launched in 2005, her eponymous label includes couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and hairpieces. After studying finance and business in the UK, Lanre changed her path to her calling in fashion. However, this did not happen overnight. To make it to the top of the African fashion industry, she had to overcome a number of challenges. She sits down with Peace Hyde to share her remarkable journey Against all Odds.

