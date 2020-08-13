Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP09 hosts Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi is a Lagos-based fashion designer considered to be one of Nigeria’s leading couturiers. Launched in 2005, her eponymous label includes couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and hairpieces. After studying finance and business in the UK, Lanre changed her path to her calling in fashion. However, this did not happen overnight. To make it to the top of the African fashion industry, she had to overcome a number of challenges. She sits down with Peace Hyde to share her remarkable journey Against all Odds.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/…
Lanre Da Silva Ajayi is a Lagos-based fashion designer considered to be one of Nigeria’s leading couturiers. Launched in 2005, her eponymous label includes couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and hairpieces. After studying finance and business in the UK, Lanre changed her path to her calling in fashion. However, this did not happen overnight. To make it to the top of the African fashion industry, she had to overcome a number of challenges. She sits down with Peace Hyde to share her remarkable journey Against all Odds.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -