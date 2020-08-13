BanKable Insights EP2: How StanChart is positioning itself on digital platforms amid COVID-19

Digitisation is key to the global banking agenda to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the demands of the digital generation of consumers. On this episode we look specifically at how Standard Chartered Bank is prioritising digital services and products to help transition clients to digital banking during and post-COVID-19. Kariuki Ngari, CEO of Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa, as well as Acting Head of Retail Banking Africa and Middle East speaks to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa….

