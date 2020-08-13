Digitisation is key to the global banking agenda to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the demands of the digital generation of consumers. On this episode we look specifically at how Standard Chartered Bank is prioritising digital services and products to help transition clients to digital banking during and post-COVID-19. Kariuki Ngari, CEO of Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa, as well as Acting Head of Retail Banking Africa and Middle East speaks to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa….
BanKable Insights EP2: How StanChart is positioning itself on digital platforms amid COVID-19
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -