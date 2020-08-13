COVID-19 response in Africa: RMB’s fiscal outlook for African economies beyond the pandemic

As economies struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, gold has been making history. Investors are flocking to the safe-haven investment, as volatility rises in the markets. The price of the yellow metal broke the $2000 mark last week. The question is, what impact will this gold bubble have on African economies? Neville Mandimika, Sub-Saharan Africa Economist at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
