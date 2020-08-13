Ethiopian gov’t suspends entry of foreign telecom infrastructure companies

The Ethiopian government has suspended the entry of foreign telecom infrastructure companies into the country after reviewing the list of companies intending to buy a stake in Ethio Telecom. For more on what this means for the country’s plan to liberalise the market, CNBC Africa spoke to Economic Analyst, Samuel Getachew.
