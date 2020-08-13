Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service charged with the job of collecting the country’s dwindling tax in the teeth of the COVID-19 pandemic. How much are we missing, how much did the ban on alcohol and cigarettes cost the county’s coffers? What can be done about it? He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how much tax SA lost due to COVID-19 induced alcohol, tobacco ban
Updated:
